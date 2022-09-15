UniFarm Market Capitalization Tops $92,254.63 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, UniFarm has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $92,254.63 and approximately $43,982.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 437.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.25 or 0.16891658 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00842840 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021157 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
