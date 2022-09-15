Unifi Protocol DAO Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $31.31 million and $18.28 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $6.93 or 0.00035292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00093018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00073802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007789 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

