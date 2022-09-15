Unifty Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $138,949.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifty has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 496.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.91 or 0.12738094 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00841413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021113 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

