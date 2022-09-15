UniLend (UFT) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week

UniLend (UFT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

