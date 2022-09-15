uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $48.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure Stock Up 4.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $21.15 on Monday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $988.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative net margin of 184.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.