Uniswap Price Tops $6.11 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00030299 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and approximately $116.91 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002490 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. Discord | GitHub | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

