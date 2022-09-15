United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($33.67) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

ETR:UTDI opened at €22.38 ($22.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. United Internet has a 12-month low of €21.20 ($21.63) and a 12-month high of €36.62 ($37.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

