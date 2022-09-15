United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UMC. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold.
United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
