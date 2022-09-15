United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UMC. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,759,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 894,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

