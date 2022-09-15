Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.
UBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.48 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
