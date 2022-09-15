Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

UBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.48 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

