Unlock Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,509.00 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Unlock Protocol has a total market capitalization of $496,885.31 and $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol’s launch date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

