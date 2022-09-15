Uno Re Hits One Day Volume of $236,163.00 (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Uno Re has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $236,163.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uno Re coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00599179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00260732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010387 BTC.

About Uno Re

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

