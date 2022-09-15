UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UPMMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

UPMMY opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

