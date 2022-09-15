Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

