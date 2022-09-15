Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE UBA opened at $16.07 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

