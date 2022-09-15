USDEX (USDEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $404,259.06

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One USDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005276 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDEX has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. USDEX has a market capitalization of $404,259.06 and $30,031.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDEX alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065078 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00076520 BTC.

USDEX Profile

USDEX is a coin.

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.