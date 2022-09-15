USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $103.20 million and $230,934.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,704.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00598073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00262658 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

