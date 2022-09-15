Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $295.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

MTN stock opened at $231.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.87. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $206.03 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $117,740,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $55,151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

