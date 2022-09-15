Validity Market Capitalization Achieves $7.59 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Validity has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $28,205.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,666,225 coins and its circulating supply is 4,661,356 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.