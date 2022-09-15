Value Liquidity Tops 1-Day Volume of $763,661.00 (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Value Liquidity has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $763,661.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Value Liquidity alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,300.4% against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035257 BTC.

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity launched on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Value Liquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Value Liquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.