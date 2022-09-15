Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in August

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,500 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 1,298,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Value Partners Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VPGLF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Value Partners Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

