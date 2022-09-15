Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $178.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

