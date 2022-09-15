Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,370 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Upstart by 53.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart Trading Up 1.4 %

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

