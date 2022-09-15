Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,370 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Upstart by 53.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
