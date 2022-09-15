Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

