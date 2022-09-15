Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $389,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,555.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,809 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,970,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 714,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132,551 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 826,880.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 429,978 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

