Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $147.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

