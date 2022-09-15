Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

