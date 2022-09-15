Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $238.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average is $250.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

