Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.53

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.53 and last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 1120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.37.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

