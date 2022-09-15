Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

