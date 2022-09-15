Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

