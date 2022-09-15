Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00005911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $665,672.98 and approximately $147.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 912.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.88 or 0.12041424 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00835812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00035229 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.