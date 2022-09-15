VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 286 to CHF 290 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

VAT Group Price Performance

VTTGF opened at $256.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.08. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $221.00 and a 52 week high of $485.81.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Featured Articles

