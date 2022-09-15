VAULT (VAULT) Market Capitalization Achieves $85,772.72

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. VAULT has a total market cap of $85,772.72 and $3.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VAULT has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 626% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.07 or 0.12475533 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00835644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021002 BTC.
About VAULT
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.