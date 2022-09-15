Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Shares of VNWTF stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Read More

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

