Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
Shares of VNWTF stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $15.05.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
