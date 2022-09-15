Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.46

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 37593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Vector Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 223,992 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

