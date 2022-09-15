Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $103.58 million and $1.90 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00075157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007835 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,350,731,323 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

