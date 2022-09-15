Velo Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velo is velo.org.

Buying and Selling Velo

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in the British Virgin Islands, Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond.”

