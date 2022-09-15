VeraOne Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.68 Million (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One VeraOne coin can currently be bought for about $50.27 or 0.00254854 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VeraOne has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. VeraOne has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $17,334.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeraOne alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 535.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

VeraOne Coin Profile

VeraOne’s launch date was December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io/en/home.

VeraOne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeraOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeraOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeraOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeraOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.