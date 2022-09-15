Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,783,913 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.