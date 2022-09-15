Veritaseum Trading Up 9% Over Last Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $27.11 or 0.00136800 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 9% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $58.27 million and $3,362.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 908.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.21 or 0.11679751 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00837572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035235 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.