Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day moving average is $190.94.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

