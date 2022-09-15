Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3 %

SAIC stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.