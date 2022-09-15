Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Matson Stock Performance
Shares of Matson stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $125.34.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Matson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
