Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $255.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

