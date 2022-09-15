Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,066 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

