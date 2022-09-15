Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,075 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

