Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 662 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Big Lots by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.30%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

