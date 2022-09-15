Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 913 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

