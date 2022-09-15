Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,215 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $597.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.