Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,713 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,410,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 79,244 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $92.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $149.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.